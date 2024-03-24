Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $175.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

