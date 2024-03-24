Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,732,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 433,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

