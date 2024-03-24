Herbst Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

