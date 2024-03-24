Herbst Group LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.44. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

