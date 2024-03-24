Herbst Group LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $75.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.19. 19,680,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,017. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.19 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.16. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

