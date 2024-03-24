Herbst Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. 2,785,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,303. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

