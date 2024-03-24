Herbst Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Marriott International by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $255.16. 1,282,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

