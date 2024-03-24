Herbst Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 3.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Herbst Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 275,321 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.76.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

