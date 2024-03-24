Herbst Group LLC Sells 4,187 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Herbst Group LLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

