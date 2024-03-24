Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Insider Activity

HRTG stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 247,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

