Hermez Network Tops One Day Volume of $21,538.21 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.63 million and $21,538.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00006433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007563 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00015763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,609.02 or 1.00019530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00150010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.1612372 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $27,582.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

