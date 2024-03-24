Heron Bay Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.9% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $286.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

