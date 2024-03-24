Heron Bay Capital Management Buys 350 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Teradata were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $41,629,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $48,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,072. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

