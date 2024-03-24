Heron Bay Capital Management Buys Shares of 37,217 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 700,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

