Heron Bay Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,926 shares during the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions comprises approximately 4.1% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 3.51% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 178.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $87.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

