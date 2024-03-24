Heron Bay Capital Management Has $332,000 Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,422 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

MLI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

