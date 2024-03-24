Heron Bay Capital Management Has $5.03 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heron Bay Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,768 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $165.08 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

