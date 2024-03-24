Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 345 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Heron Bay Capital Management lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

