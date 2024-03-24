Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 639 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises about 1.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 142.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 28.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $328,020,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Bank of America cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

