HFG Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

