HFG Advisors Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $190.84 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

