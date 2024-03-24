HFG Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

