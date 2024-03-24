HFG Advisors Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $95.85 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

