HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,350 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

View Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.