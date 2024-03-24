HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,350 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
