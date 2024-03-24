HFG Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HFG Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 358,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 209,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $129.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

