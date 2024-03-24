High Pines Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

