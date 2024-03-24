High Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up about 0.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $165.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
