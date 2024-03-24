Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 338,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $75.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.