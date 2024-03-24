Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.