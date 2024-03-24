Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 0.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19,964.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.13. 2,066,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,724. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $123.47.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

