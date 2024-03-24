Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $211.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $175.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

