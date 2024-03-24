holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.76 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. holoride has a total market cap of $14.76 million and $112,717.90 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.42 or 0.05181337 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00082315 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003750 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,947,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,786,399 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,947,466 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01749228 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $109,809.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

