Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after buying an additional 1,010,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,506,000 after purchasing an additional 868,278 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

