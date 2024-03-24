HSBC Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $144.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $107.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $125.76 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

