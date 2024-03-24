Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $417.92 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $418.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.59.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

