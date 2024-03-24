Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 370.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Humana worth $58,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,737. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.16.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

