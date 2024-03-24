Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $26.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

HUN opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

