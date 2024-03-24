IAM Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

