IAM Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.68.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

