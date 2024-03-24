IAM Advisory LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CIBR opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
