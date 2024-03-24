IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $694.43

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.43 ($8.84) and traded as high as GBX 739 ($9.41). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 729.50 ($9.29), with a volume of 888,004 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on IG Group from GBX 859 ($10.94) to GBX 782 ($9.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get IG Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IG Group

IG Group Stock Up 0.3 %

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 694.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 985.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 13.56 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,216.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.64) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($86,441.76). Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.