Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $75.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.07.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Incyte
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Incyte
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Incyte
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.