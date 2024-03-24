Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $75.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

