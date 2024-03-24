Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

