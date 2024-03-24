Insider Buying: Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Buys 167,179 Shares of Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 167,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($172,393.37).
Dowlais Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:DWL opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.04) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1,630.00. Dowlais Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.98 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.88).
Dowlais Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is -6,000.00%.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
