Insight Folios Inc Buys 191 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,046,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,221. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

