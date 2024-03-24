Insight Folios Inc Buys 8,913 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Black Hills accounts for about 2.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.4 %

BKH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 437,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.