Insight Folios Inc Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

EMR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $112.45. 1,479,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,792. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $113.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

