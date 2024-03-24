Insight Folios Inc Has $529,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

