Insight Folios Inc Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $190.84. 3,988,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.19. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

