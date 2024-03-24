Insight Folios Inc Sells 268 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. 1,659,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

